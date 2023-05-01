← Company Directory
Azenta Life Sciences
Azenta Life Sciences Salaries

Azenta Life Sciences's median salary is $50,562 for a Mechanical Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Azenta Life Sciences. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Mechanical Engineer
$50.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Azenta Life Sciences is Mechanical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $50,562. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Azenta Life Sciences is $50,562.

