Aurora
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

Aurora Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Aurora ranges from $167K per year for P4 to $618K per year for P8. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $262K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Aurora's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P4
Software Engineer I(Entry Level)
$167K
$145K
$9.4K
$12.9K
P5
Software Engineer II
$224K
$178K
$29.2K
$16.8K
P6
Senior Software Engineer
$267K
$195K
$50.4K
$21.3K
P7
Staff Software Engineer
$382K
$221K
$143K
$17.2K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Aurora, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Aurora, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Aurora in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $618,092. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aurora for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in United States is $251,065.

Other Resources