ASUS Salaries

ASUS's salary ranges from $25,469 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Taiwan at the low-end to $87,808 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ASUS. Last updated: 3/7/2025

Software Engineer
Median $33.8K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $64.2K
Hardware Engineer
Median $48.1K

Product Manager
Median $33.6K
Project Manager
Median $30.8K
Industrial Designer
Median $35.7K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $43K
Product Designer
Median $25.5K
Business Analyst
$38.6K
Business Development
$76.2K
Customer Service
$27.3K
Data Scientist
$30.6K
Financial Analyst
$40.2K
Legal
$43.4K
Marketing
$87.8K
Marketing Operations
$50.3K
Product Design Manager
$67.1K
Sales
$47.9K
The highest paying role reported at ASUS is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $87,808. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ASUS is $41,585.

