← Company Directory
ASUS
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Financial Analyst

  • All Financial Analyst Salaries

ASUS Financial Analyst Salaries

The average Financial Analyst total compensation in Taiwan at ASUS ranges from NT$1.13M to NT$1.58M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ASUS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

NT$1.22M - NT$1.42M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
NT$1.13MNT$1.22MNT$1.42MNT$1.58M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Financial Analyst submissions at ASUS to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve NT$986K+ (sometimes NT$9.86M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at ASUS?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Financial Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at ASUS in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$1,580,126. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ASUS for the Financial Analyst role in Taiwan is NT$1,128,662.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ASUS

Related Companies

  • Pegatron
  • Sprint
  • Airtel India
  • Vodafone
  • Corsair
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources