← Company Directory
Corsair
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Corsair Salaries

Corsair's salary ranges from $15,950 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations in Taiwan at the low-end to $245,985 for a UX Researcher in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Corsair. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Administrative Assistant
$70.4K
Hardware Engineer
$101K
Marketing
$37.1K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

55 47
55 47
Marketing Operations
$16K
Product Designer
$104K
Product Manager
$151K
Project Manager
$140K
Software Engineer
$61.6K
Solution Architect
$135K
Technical Program Manager
$227K
UX Researcher
$246K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Corsair is UX Researcher at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $245,985. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Corsair is $104,177.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Corsair

Related Companies

  • Hasbro
  • Amkor Technology
  • Sprinklr
  • Hilti
  • CEMEX
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources