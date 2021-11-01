← Company Directory
Hasbro
Hasbro Salaries

Hasbro's salary ranges from $41,808 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $308,450 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hasbro. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Business Analyst
$302K
Data Science Manager
$254K
Financial Analyst
$128K
Management Consultant
$140K
Product Manager
$308K
Recruiter
$151K
Sales
$41.8K
Software Engineer
$101K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hasbro is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $308,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hasbro is $145,242.

