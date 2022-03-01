← Company Directory
Amkor Technology
Amkor Technology Salaries

Amkor Technology's salary ranges from $61,200 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Korea, South at the low-end to $225,120 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Amkor Technology. Last updated: 3/13/2025

$160K

Product Designer
$70.3K
Product Manager
$217K
Project Manager
$61.2K

Technical Program Manager
$225K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Amkor Technology is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $225,120. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Amkor Technology is $143,685.

