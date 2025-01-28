← Company Directory
ASUS
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Hardware Engineer

  • All Hardware Engineer Salaries

ASUS Hardware Engineer Salaries

The median Hardware Engineer compensation in Taiwan package at ASUS totals NT$1.55M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ASUS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Median Package
company icon
ASUS
Hardware Engineer
Taipei, TP, Taiwan
Total per year
NT$1.55M
Level
L6
Base
NT$1.55M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$0
Years at company
12 Years
Years exp
12 Years
What are the career levels at ASUS?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve NT$986K+ (sometimes NT$9.86M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Hardware Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at ASUS in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$2,048,883. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ASUS for the Hardware Engineer role in Taiwan is NT$1,150,555.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ASUS

Related Companies

  • Pegatron
  • Sprint
  • Airtel India
  • Vodafone
  • Corsair
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources