Astranis
Astranis Benefits

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Vision Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Free Lunch

  • Maternity Leave

  • Paternity Leave

  • Sick Time

  • Employee Assistance Program

    • Home
  • Remote Work

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • 401k

    • Transportation
  • Transport allowance

    • Other
  • Donation Match

