Instawork
Instawork Salaries

Instawork's salary ranges from $4,513 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $207,030 for a Recruiter in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Instawork. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $166K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Administrative Assistant
$99.5K
Business Operations
$138K
Customer Service
$4.5K
Data Scientist
$62.2K
Human Resources
$107K
Product Manager
$74.1K
Recruiter
$207K
Sales
$143K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Instawork is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $207,030. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Instawork is $107,100.

