ASML Optical Engineer Salaries

The median Optical Engineer compensation in United States package at ASML totals $123K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ASML's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/11/2025

Median Package
company icon
ASML
Optical Engineer
Wilton, CT
Total per year
$123K
Level
hidden
Base
$109K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$13.7K
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
0-1 Years
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At ASML, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Optical Engineer at ASML in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $180,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ASML for the Optical Engineer role in United States is $122,650.

Other Resources