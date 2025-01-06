ASI Salaries

← Company Directory
ASI
ASI's salary ranges from $30,431 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer in Hong Kong (SAR) at the low-end to $94,525 for a Project Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ASI. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Hardware Engineer
$30.4K
Project Manager
$94.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ASI is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $94,525. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ASI is $62,478.

