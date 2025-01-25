← Company Directory
ASI
  • Salaries
  • Hardware Engineer

  • All Hardware Engineer Salaries

ASI Hardware Engineer Salaries

The average Hardware Engineer total compensation in Hong Kong (SAR) at ASI ranges from HK$198K to HK$277K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ASI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

HK$215K - HK$260K
France
Common Range
Possible Range
HK$198KHK$215KHK$260KHK$277K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at ASI?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at ASI in Hong Kong (SAR) sits at a yearly total compensation of HKHK$2,156,759. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ASI for the Hardware Engineer role in Hong Kong (SAR) is HKHK$1,543,198.

