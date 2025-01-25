← Company Directory
Asana
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Marketing

  • All Marketing Salaries

Asana Marketing Salaries

Marketing compensation in United States at Asana totals $273K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $181K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Asana's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$273K
$216K
$57.3K
$0
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Given Asana sometimes issues offers with an irregular vesting schedule (35%, 30%, 20%, 15%), the average total compensation is calculated by dividing the total stock grant evenly by 4

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

35%

YR 1

30%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

15%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Asana, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 35% vests in the 1st-year (35.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 2nd-year (2.50% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 15% vests in the 4th-year (1.25% monthly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Asana, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Marketing offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at Asana in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $360,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Asana for the Marketing role in United States is $173,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Asana

Related Companies

  • Digital Turbine
  • Salesforce
  • Square
  • Palantir
  • Twilio
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources