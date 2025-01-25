← Company Directory
Arundo Analytics
Arundo Analytics Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Norway at Arundo Analytics ranges from NOK 657K to NOK 958K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arundo Analytics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

NOK 755K - NOK 860K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
NOK 657KNOK 755KNOK 860KNOK 958K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Arundo Analytics?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Arundo Analytics in Norway sits at a yearly total compensation of NOK 957,618. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Arundo Analytics for the Software Engineer role in Norway is NOK 657,348.

