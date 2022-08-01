With offices in Oslo, Houston and Silicon Valley, Arundo Analytics provides cloud-based and edge-enabled software for the deployment and management of enterprise-scale industrial data science solutions. Arundo's software allows industrial companies and other organizations to increase revenue, reduce costs and mitigate risks through machine learning and other analytical solutions that connect industrial data to advanced models and connect model insights to business decisions.In 2016, Arundo graduated from Stanford University’s StartX accelerator program, and subsequently received investment from the Stanford-StartX Fund.In 2017, Arundo was named to the MIT STEX25 by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Startup Exchange (MIT STEX). MIT STEX25 recognizes select companies from a pool of more than 1,000 MIT-connected startups as being particularly well-suited for industry collaboration based on technical and commercial success