← Company Directory
Artech
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Artech Salaries

Artech's salary ranges from $3,602 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $186,046 for a Recruiter in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Artech. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Customer Service
$3.6K
Human Resources
$101K
Recruiter
$186K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

55 47
55 47
Sales
$177K
Software Engineer
$126K
UX Researcher
$141K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Artech is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $186,046. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Artech is $133,179.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Artech

Related Companies

  • Uber
  • Google
  • Airbnb
  • Flipkart
  • Spotify
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources