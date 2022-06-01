← Company Directory
Arrive Logistics
Arrive Logistics Salaries

Arrive Logistics's salary ranges from $107,996 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $190,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Arrive Logistics. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Product Manager
Median $190K
Software Engineer
Median $119K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
$155K

Program Manager
$112K
Project Manager
$108K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Arrive Logistics is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $190,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Arrive Logistics is $118,800.

