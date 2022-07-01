← Company Directory
Array
Array Salaries

Array's salary ranges from $100,694 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $120,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Array. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $120K
Product Manager
$101K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Array is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $120,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Array is $110,347.

