ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal Salaries

ArcelorMittal's salary ranges from $33,693 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Brazil at the low-end to $197,936 for a Information Technologist (IT) in Luxembourg at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ArcelorMittal. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Business Analyst
$74K
Data Scientist
$33.7K
Financial Analyst
$95.8K

Graphic Designer
$45.2K
Human Resources
$85.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$198K
Project Manager
$58.2K
Software Engineer
$86.3K
Solution Architect
$107K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ArcelorMittal is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $197,936. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ArcelorMittal is $85,660.

