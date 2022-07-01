Led by CEO Rachele Cooper, a Navy Veteran and aerospace engineer, Aptive is a trusted partner and consulting services provider for federal organizations seeking to accomplish strategic transformations, improve performance and leverage modern technology. Aptive is an ISO 9001:2015 and CMMI L3 certified business and has supported the federal government for more than a decade across a range of high-profile programs. We provide our clients with program and project management, strategy, analysis, integration and implementation across an array of services, including:Health Care InnovationDigital and Technology Solutions*Strategic Communications and MarketingAptive is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB) headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.∙ 2021 Top Workplace (The Washington Post)∙ 2021 Best Places to Work in Virginia (Virginia Business)∙ 2020 Small Business Government Contractor of the Year (Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce)∙ 2020 Best Places to Work (Washington Business Journal)∙ 2020 Vet100 Honoree – Institute for Veterans and Families