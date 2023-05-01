← Company Directory
Apps Associates
    Apps Associates is an enterprise application services provider with over 20 years of experience in digital transformation initiatives. They offer strategic counsel, system integration, and services in analytics, application modernization, process automation, digital systems, technology, and operations. Their customer-first approach has helped organizations like Hologic Inc., Edwards Vacuum, and Take Two Interactive Software solve their most complex business challenges. Visit www.appsassociates.com to learn more.

    http://www.appsassociates.com
    Website
    2002
    Year Founded
    1,460
    # of Employees
    $500M-$1B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

