Apex Fintech Solutions Salaries

Apex Fintech Solutions's salary ranges from $47,264 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $273,625 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Apex Fintech Solutions. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $132K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$111K
Human Resources
$70.7K

Information Technologist (IT)
$47.3K
Product Manager
$274K
Program Manager
$80.4K
Sales
$163K
The highest paying role reported at Apex Fintech Solutions is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $273,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Apex Fintech Solutions is $110,550.

