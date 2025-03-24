Software Engineer compensation in United States at Angi ranges from $155K per year for L1 to $236K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $185K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Angi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/24/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$155K
$131K
$16K
$7.8K
L2
$165K
$147K
$7.4K
$11.2K
L3
$200K
$175K
$8.4K
$16.6K
L4
$236K
$197K
$20K
$19.5K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Angi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)