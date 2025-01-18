Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Angi ranges from $152K per year for L1 to $246K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $190K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Angi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
$152K
$129K
$16K
$6.8K
L2
$172K
$147K
$11.6K
$13.3K
L3
$206K
$179K
$13.9K
$13.5K
L4
$246K
$207K
$12.3K
$26.8K
No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Angi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)