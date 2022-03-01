← Company Directory
Angi
Angi Salaries

Angi's salary ranges from $49,750 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $262,500 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Angi. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
L1 $155K
L2 $168K
L3 $202K
L4 $248K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $263K
Product Manager
Median $195K

Product Designer
Median $138K
Administrative Assistant
$112K
Business Analyst
$167K
Data Scientist
$208K
Financial Analyst
$169K
Human Resources
$130K
Marketing
$78.6K
Recruiter
$118K
Sales
$49.8K
UX Researcher
$182K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Angi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Angi is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $262,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Angi is $167,628.

