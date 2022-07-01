Founded in 2009 by Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, Andreessen Horowitz (known as "a16z") is a venture capital firm in Silicon Valley, California, that backs bold entrepreneurs building the future through technology. We are stage agnostic: We invest in seed to late-stage technology companies, across the consumer, enterprise, bio+healthcare, crypto, and fintech spaces. a16z has $28.2B in assets under management across multiple funds, including the $2.9B Bio funds, the $3.1B Crypto funds, and the Cultural Leadership Fund.