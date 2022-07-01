← Company Directory
Andreessen Horowitz
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Andreessen Horowitz that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Founded in 2009 by Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, Andreessen Horowitz (known as "a16z") is a venture capital firm in Silicon Valley, California, that backs bold entrepreneurs building the future through technology. We are stage agnostic: We invest in seed to late-stage technology companies, across the consumer, enterprise, bio+healthcare, crypto, and fintech spaces. a16z has $28.2B in assets under management across multiple funds, including the $2.9B Bio funds, the $3.1B Crypto funds, and the Cultural Leadership Fund.

    https://a16z.com
    Website
    2009
    Year Founded
    450
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Andreessen Horowitz

    Related Companies

    • PayPal
    • SoFi
    • Stripe
    • Roblox
    • Spotify
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources