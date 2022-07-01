← Company Directory
Andreessen Horowitz
Andreessen Horowitz Salaries

Andreessen Horowitz's median salary is $119,400 for a Venture Capitalist . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Andreessen Horowitz. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Venture Capitalist
$119K
The highest paying role reported at Andreessen Horowitz is Venture Capitalist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $119,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Andreessen Horowitz is $119,400.

