ACU is a not-for-profit credit union. Unlike traditional banks, we don’t issue stock or pay dividends to outside stockholders. Instead, we are owned and operated by our members — and all profits are returned to our membership. This allows us to offer lower loan rates, higher interest returns on deposits, fewer fees, and other benefits to our members. As a financial cooperative, ACU puts your interests first. We focus on helping small businesses thrive, supporting families, and strengthening communities. That’s the value of a credit union.