AmazeVR
    AmazeVR is a company that uses immersive technologies to connect artists with fans. They offer a full-service solution that allows fans to experience their favorite artists through virtual reality. They integrate high-quality live-action videos into surreal environments. AmazeVR has a distribution model that includes offline options like movie theaters and VR locations, as well as an online platform accessible through VR headsets. The company was founded by former executives of Kakao and has offices in Los Angeles and Seoul. They have raised $9.5 million in Series A funding and an additional $9.5 million in 2020. AmazeVR is focused on building the future of music and is excited to launch upcoming shows in the US and abroad.

    amazevr.com
    2015
    53
    $10M-$50M
