← Company Directory
AmazeVR
Work Here? Claim Your Company

AmazeVR Salaries

AmazeVR's salary ranges from $130,650 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $135,338 for a Business Development at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AmazeVR. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Development
$135K
Software Engineer
$131K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AmazeVR is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $135,338. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AmazeVR is $132,994.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for AmazeVR

Related Companies

  • Coinbase
  • Intuit
  • Amazon
  • Roblox
  • Pinterest
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources