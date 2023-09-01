← Company Directory
Altice USA
Altice USA Salaries

Altice USA's salary ranges from $93,000 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $575,110 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Altice USA. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $130K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $93K
Business Analyst
$119K

Data Science Manager
$196K
Data Scientist
$123K
Legal
$168K
Product Manager
$575K
Project Manager
$116K
Software Engineering Manager
$254K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Altice USA is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $575,110. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Altice USA is $130,000.

