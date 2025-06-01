← Company Directory
Alstom
Alstom Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Thailand package at Alstom totals THB 460K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Alstom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Alstom
Embedded Systems Software Developer
Bangkok, BM, Thailand
Total per year
THB 460K
Level
Software Engineer
Base
THB 425K
Stock (/yr)
THB 0
Bonus
THB 35.4K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Alstom?

THB 5.37M

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Alstom in Thailand sits at a yearly total compensation of THB 604,294. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alstom for the Software Engineer role in Thailand is THB 448,233.

