← Company Directory
Ipsos
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Ipsos Salaries

Ipsos's salary ranges from $13,888 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Romania at the low-end to $277,380 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ipsos. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Marketing
Median $85K
Business Analyst
$71.6K
Data Science Manager
$60.9K
Data Scientist
$76.3K
Human Resources
$102K
Legal
$49.8K
Management Consultant
$102K
Product Manager
$277K
Project Manager
$13.9K
Sales
$36.8K
Software Engineer
$239K
Software Engineering Manager
$89.8K
Technical Program Manager
$68.3K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ipsos is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $277,380. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ipsos is $76,337.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ipsos

Related Companies

  • Atos
  • Thales
  • Mitchell Martin
  • Equal Experts
  • Kantar
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources