← Company Directory
Alstom
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Alstom Salaries

Alstom's salary ranges from $12,101 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer in India at the low-end to $101,500 for a Human Resources in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Alstom. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $19.2K
Data Analyst
$43K
Data Scientist
$19K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

55 47
55 47
Hardware Engineer
$53.2K
Human Resources
$101K
Information Technologist (IT)
$67.5K
Mechanical Engineer
$12.1K
Product Designer
$18.8K
Project Manager
$29.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$44.2K
Solution Architect
$63K
Technical Program Manager
$45.7K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Alstom is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $101,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alstom is $43,595.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Alstom

Related Companies

  • Thales
  • The BHW Group
  • Ciklum
  • Ipsos
  • Sopra Steria
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources