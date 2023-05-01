Alpha Medical is a virtual women's health platform that offers whole-person care for over 100 medical conditions related to primary and urgent care, women's reproductive health, mental health, chronic condition management, and more. Patients are connected to a dedicated PCP who manages their care throughout their health journey. Employers can partner with Alpha to provide specialized women's health benefits. Alpha has supported over 150k women, saving them $27 million in healthcare costs. They have raised $35 million in funding from leading investors.