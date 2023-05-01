← Company Directory
Alpha Medical
Alpha Medical Salaries

Alpha Medical's median salary is $169,150 for a Solution Architect . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Alpha Medical. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Solution Architect
$169K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Alpha Medical is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $169,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alpha Medical is $169,150.

