AllianceBernstein
AllianceBernstein Salaries

AllianceBernstein's salary ranges from $49,000 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $228,135 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AllianceBernstein. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $110K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Financial Analyst
Median $105K
Business Analyst
Median $100K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Data Scientist
Median $145K
Accountant
$49K
Administrative Assistant
$84.6K
Data Analyst
$121K
Legal
$199K
Project Manager
$149K
Software Engineering Manager
$228K
Solution Architect
$204K
The highest paying role reported at AllianceBernstein is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $228,135. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AllianceBernstein is $120,600.

