AllianceBernstein
AllianceBernstein Business Analyst Salaries

The median Business Analyst compensation in United States package at AllianceBernstein totals $82K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AllianceBernstein's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/7/2025

Median Package
AllianceBernstein
Business Analyst
Nashville, TN
Total per year
$82K
Level
Entry
Base
$77K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$5K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
$160K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at AllianceBernstein in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $175,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AllianceBernstein for the Business Analyst role in United States is $100,000.

Other Resources