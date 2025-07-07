Company Directory
AllianceBernstein
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

AllianceBernstein Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United States package at AllianceBernstein totals $145K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AllianceBernstein's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/7/2025

Median Package
company icon
AllianceBernstein
Quantitative Researcher
New York, NY
Total per year
$145K
Level
-
Base
$145K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at AllianceBernstein in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $240,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AllianceBernstein for the Data Scientist role in United States is $145,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for AllianceBernstein

Related Companies

  • Citi
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Chase
  • Bank of America
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources