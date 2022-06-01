← Company Directory
Allegheny Health Network
    • About

    AHN is a Pittsburgh-based health care system that brings together the brightest health professionals to offer patients a high quality, innovative and cost-effective health care. Our patient-centered approach to care means a greater focus on coordinated wellness and illness prevention. Leading people to better health and wellness in the communities we serve is what drives us.AHN consists of twelve hospitals that employ more than 17,000 people and offer 46 graduate medical programs, two medical school affiliations and two nursing schools.Our specialty programs have received national and international recognition – particularly in the areas of bone and joint, cardiovascular, neurosciences, women’s health, transplantation, cancer, trauma, emergency and burn care.

    ahn.org
    Website
    2013
    Year Founded
    21,000
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

