Allakos
    Allakos Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that develops therapeutics targeting immunomodulatory receptors on immune effector cells for allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. Its lead monoclonal antibody, lirentelimab (AK002), is in Phase III study for eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis, Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis, and Phase II study for atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria. The company is also developing lirentelimab (AK002) for other diseases and AK006 for allergic and inflammatory diseases. It was founded in 2012 and is based in Redwood City, California.

    allakos.com
    2012
    192
