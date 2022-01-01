← Company Directory
Alfa
Alfa Salaries

Alfa's salary ranges from $15,732 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Russia at the low-end to $139,300 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Alfa. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $61.1K
Product Designer
$33K
Project Manager
$15.7K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

39 20
Cybersecurity Analyst
$59K
Solution Architect
$138K
Technical Program Manager
$139K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Alfa is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $139,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alfa is $60,058.

