Company Directory
Dun & Bradstreet
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Dun & Bradstreet Salaries

Dun & Bradstreet's salary ranges from $28,298 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Mexico at the low-end to $201,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Dun & Bradstreet. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $128K
Data Scientist
Median $42.6K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $201K

You guys having any luck

I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.

I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.


Anyone else in the same boat?

38 14
38 14
Accountant
$101K
Business Analyst
$31.1K
Customer Success
$53K
Data Analyst
$28.3K
Marketing
$121K
Product Designer
$144K
Product Manager
$111K
Sales
$110K
Solution Architect
$163K
Technical Program Manager
$149K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Dun & Bradstreet is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dun & Bradstreet is $110,673.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Dun & Bradstreet

Related Companies

  • HPE
  • Cognizant
  • ADP
  • FactSet
  • Gartner
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources