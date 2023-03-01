← Company Directory
AlayaCare
AlayaCare Salaries

AlayaCare's salary ranges from $49,686 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $99,982 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AlayaCare. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $100K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$55.9K
Information Technologist (IT)
$71.4K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Product Designer
$49.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AlayaCare is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $99,982. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AlayaCare is $63,664.

