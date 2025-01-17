← Company Directory
AlayaCare
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

AlayaCare Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at AlayaCare totals CA$130K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AlayaCare's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
AlayaCare
Staff Developer
Montreal, QC, Canada
Total per year
CA$130K
Level
L4
Base
CA$120K
Stock (/yr)
CA$9.8K
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
9 Years
What are the career levels at AlayaCare?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at AlayaCare in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$237,612. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AlayaCare for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$126,671.

