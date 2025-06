Akouos is a genetic medicine company that develops therapies to restore, improve, and preserve hearing. Their precision genetic medicine platform uses a proprietary viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Their lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for hearing loss caused by mutations in the OTOF gene. They are also developing therapies for Usher syndrome 3A and vestibular schwannoma. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston.