Airwallex
Airwallex Salaries

Airwallex's salary ranges from $44,275 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in Singapore at the low-end to $387,055 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Airwallex. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $99.1K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $143K
Business Analyst
$79.6K

Business Development
$192K
Customer Service
$53.6K
Data Scientist
$146K
Marketing
$44.3K
Product Designer
$387K
Recruiter
$162K
Sales Engineer
$352K
Software Engineering Manager
$369K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Airwallex, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Airwallex is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $387,055. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Airwallex is $146,121.

