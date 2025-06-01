← Company Directory
Airwallex
Airwallex Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Singapore package at Airwallex totals SGD 189K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Airwallex's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Airwallex
Product Manager
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per year
SGD 189K
Level
L7
Base
SGD 189K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Airwallex?

SGD 211K

Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Airwallex, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Airwallex in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 332,465. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Airwallex for the Product Manager role in Singapore is SGD 182,622.

