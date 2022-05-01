← Company Directory
Airbase
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Airbase Salaries

Airbase's salary ranges from $39,454 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst in India at the low-end to $904,500 for a Legal in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Airbase. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $45.2K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Legal
$905K
Product Designer
$41.9K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

40 20
40 20
Product Manager
$76.6K
Sales
$65.3K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$39.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$110K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Airbase, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Airbase is Legal at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $904,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Airbase is $65,325.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Airbase

Related Companies

  • Tower Research Capital
  • The D. E. Shaw Group
  • Apex Global Solutions
  • Abra
  • Slice
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources